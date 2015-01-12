Gorgeous Norwegian Eco-Friendly House Produces More Than 3 Times The Energy It Needs

This is no-doubt one of the most efficient houses on Earth.

It was designed to be 100% zero emission, and incorporates a ridiculous number of clever tricks and gadgets to truly make it a friend to the environment, according to The Daily Mail.

Norway’s Research Centre on Zero Emission Buildings and renowned international architecture firm Snøhetta teamed up to make it possible.

Welcome to the most eco-friendly house on the planet: The ZEB pilot house. It was designed to be 100% zero emission certified by a partnership of Norway's Research Centre on Zero Emission Buildings and renowned international architecture firm Snøhetta. The house uses various natural sources to provide all the energy it needs -- plus at least enough to power an electric family car for a year. It produces 23,200kWh of energy a year, but through clever and eco-friendly design uses only 7,272kWh. 1,614 square feet of solar panels cover the roof, bringing in an estimated 19,200kWh of energy. The roof is also tilted 19 degrees southeast toward the sun, to maximise sun exposure, as well as make it easier to collect and use rainwater. Thermal solar panels heat the water for use in the house. Inside, the home is stylishly appointed with a huge amount of recycled materials used in the construction. The architecture firm went with Scandinavian minimal interior to match the simple exterior. Recycled wood gives the interior a cabin-like feel. An atrium splits the kitchen and living room to maximise and heat throughout the rooms. Huge sun-facing windows let in both light and heat, and a heat circulator makes sure the whole house feels the warmth. Sensors measure the warmth of each room and distribute accordingly. The home is two stories, and each floor has a radiator that, together, heat the entire house. It draws this energy from geothermal wells. But all this eco-friendliness doesn't mean you lose out on luxury. The extra energy generated also goes to heating the outdoor swimming pool and an attached sauna is heated using firewood. A vegetable garden on the property promotes even more sustainable habits. Though the home is designed as single family, the one built here is only a demonstration. Here's the entire rundown of the house's energy-saving features



