Norwegian’s new Prima cruise ship will feature a 10-story slide and three-level go-kart racetrack. Here’s how the vessel will look.

- Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest ship, Prima, features several distinctive onboard amenities.
- The vessel will include the world’s first three-level go-kart track, the company said.
- Passengers can also play mini-golf against a Vegas-style backdrop.
The newly built Norwegian Prima – the first of six ships under the cruise line’s new “Prima Class” – will begin sailing in August next year.
The long-awaited ship will include eye-popping amenities like the world’s first onboard three-level go-kart racetrack.
It’ll also offer Tee Time, a supercharged version of mini-golf.
Adrenaline junkies will be able to experience The Drop, which is described as the world’s first freefall dry slide.
Headlining acts will take center stage on the ship’s multi-purpose theatre and nightclub.
Prima will also feature additional activities including “The Bull’s Eye,” a twist on the classic game of darts.
Norwegian will also include the “Ocean Boulevard,” an outdoor space filled with three dining venues, infinity pools, and a sculpture garden.