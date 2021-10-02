Norwegian’s new Prima cruise ship will feature a 10-story slide and three-level go-kart racetrack. Here’s how the vessel will look.

The newly built Norwegian Prima – the first of six ships under the cruise line’s new “Prima Class” – will begin sailing in August next year.

The long-awaited ship will include eye-popping amenities like the world’s first onboard three-level go-kart racetrack. Dubbed the Prima Speedway, the 420-meter racetrack consists of 14 turns and can accommodate 15 drivers. Norwegian Cruise Line

It’ll also offer Tee Time, a supercharged version of mini-golf. Guests can enjoy nine interactive holes set against a Vegas-style backdrop. Norwegian Cruise Line

Adrenaline junkies will be able to experience The Drop, which is described as the world’s first freefall dry slide. Guests can experience ‘the highest G-force of any comparable experience in the cruise industry’ on the 10-story plunge slide. Norwegian Cruise Line

Headlining acts will take center stage on the ship’s multi-purpose theatre and nightclub. The three-story venue will feature a customizable seating layout and an LED screen that lowers from the ceiling. Norwegian Cruise Line

Prima will also feature additional activities including “The Bull’s Eye,” a twist on the classic game of darts. The game will include a video-tracking system, which automatically calculates each guest’s score and offers the option of instant replays. Norwegian Cruise Line