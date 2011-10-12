New York City Is About To Get Its Biggest Cruise Ship Ever

Photo: © NCL/Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 4,000-passenger ship, the Breakway, will dock in New York City in 2013, according to the New York Daily News.The ship will be the largest cruise liner to ever dock in the Big Apple. It will have its maiden voyage in April 2013, and there are 88 planned cruises during the course of two years.



On the 144,000 ton-ship, there are new rooms designed to invoke a boutique hotel and a luxury private area called ‘The Haven,’ complete with 24-hour butler service, a poolside valet and white-tablecloth in-room dining.

The Breakaway ship is projected to bring in an additional 140,000 visitors to New York, which is already one of the country’s most popular cruise ports, and those visitors are expected to spend $35 million during those two years.

Want to know what the inside of this massive ship looks like?

