Angry Norwegian Cruise Line passengers said they had to sit in buses for hours without food or water after Hurricane Dorian forced their ship to change its final destination

Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Breakaway ship.

Passengers on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Breakaway ship told the Miami CBS affiliate CBS4 News on Wednesday that they were left on charter buses without food or water for hours after Hurricane Dorian forced their ship to reroute to New Orleans from Miami.

The cruise had been scheduled to end on Sunday, but Norwegian pushed that to Tuesday.

The passengers said that after the ship docked, they were confined to a cargo terminal with little communication from Norwegian about how they would get home.



“Everyone was starving,” one passenger told CBS4 News. “No one knows what’s been going on. Basically Norwegian Breakaway just dumped us here and said, ‘See you later.'”

Some passengers “begged” to get off the buses, the report said, and were later given sandwiches by Norwegian employees.

A charter plane took the passengers back to Miami hours after they were supposed to have landed there, the report said.

Norwegian Cruise Line did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Norwegian and other cruise lines have changed the itineraries of several ships to avoid Dorian. Some, like the Norwegian Breakaway, remained at sea after their trips were scheduled to end.

Dorian has killed at least 20 people in the Bahamas. As of Thursday morning, the Category 3 storm was making its way up the southeastern US coast, toward the Carolinas.

Have you worked on a cruise ship? Do you have a story to share? Email this reporter at [email protected].

