A Norwegian company invented a suitcase for kids that turns into an in-flight bed

If you’re worried about travelling with young children then this product could be perfect for you.

It is a ride on suitcase which turns into an aircraft bed for kids.

The Bedbox, which was invented by a Norwegian company called Jet Kids, is small enough to be carried on as hand luggage.

You can buy one online now for $169.

Produced by Leon Siciliano



