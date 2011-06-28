Major Blunder By Norwegian Central Bank Gives People Totally Wrong Impression About Interest Rates

Photo: e24.no

Just imagine how much he’d be pilloried if Bernanke did this.It turns out that last week, the Norwegian central bank put out a spreadsheet indicating a 60-70% change of rate hikes in either August or September.



Turns out that was a sloppy mistake.

According to this translated article from e24.no, the mistake was identified, and the number was changed to 100%, without a big press release or any other notification that such an error had been made.

So not only did they screw up, but they also tried to hide it. Pretty awful management from a country’s central bank.

(Via @finansakrobat)

