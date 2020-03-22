This tiny home was designed to be dropped by a helicopter to give unparalleled views of nature

Torstein Aa Birdbox.

Norwegian designer Torstein Aa created Birdbox for visitors to experience Norway’s Fjords and mountains.

The design is like a bird house because it was intended to blend in with its surroundings and survive in any environment.

It also leaves a minimal footprint and can be lifted in by helicopter without disturbing the area around it.

If you have to be stuck inside, where better than inside this minimalist Norwegian design? Torstein Aa at Livit created this innovative design that blends in with surroundings and can survive in nearly any environment.

The Birdbox is a unique way to experience travel.

From a vantage point inside the design, tourists can experience Norway’s fjords and mountain ranges.

Birdbox was designed to get people close to nature, according to designer Aa.

A minimalist design was intended to be comfortable while highlighting the scenery.

The shape and colours of the structure were inspired by Norway’s mountains….

…so they blend seamlessly into nature.

In the spirit of blending with nature, Aa wanted to create a design with a minimal footprint.

So, the structure was designed to need minimal maintenance.

It can withstand just about any weather conditions.

All of the structure, window mounting, and surface treatments were created based on boat-building principles for this reason.

Windows are insulated with black tinted glass.

Birdbox can be shipped on a trailer, or lifted with a crane or helicopter and dropped into place.

It can even be mounted on columns for a minimal, reversible footprint.

They come in two sizes: mini and medi.

The mini is 2.1 meters by 3 meters.

Inside, it has room for a king-size bed, side table, and two ottomans.

All Birdbox orders come fully furnished.

The larger medi Birdbox is 2.5 meters by 5.1 meters,

With more room, it comes furnished with a king-size bed, lounge chairs, a side table, and a bench.

Walls are made with water-resistant panels and wool for insulation.

Both models have extra storage under the bed.

The minimal design and large windows let the person inside take in the view in all directions.

Birdbox also makes a separate bathroom in a complementary design.

Even the bathroom has a view, with black-tinted one-way glass.

The Birdbox can also be ordered with custom solar panels.

Livit has two birdboxes available to rent on Airbnb.

Stay in the mini Birdbox with views of fjords and mountains, for $US165 per night.

Stay in the medi Birdbox near a Norwegian ski resort for $US263 per night.

Or, contact Livit to buy a Birdbox of your own.

