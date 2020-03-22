This tiny home was designed to be dropped by a helicopter to give unparalleled views of nature

Mary Meisenzahl
Torstein AaBirdbox.
  • Norwegian designer Torstein Aa created Birdbox for visitors to experience Norway’s Fjords and mountains.
  • The design is like a bird house because it was intended to blend in with its surroundings and survive in any environment.
  • It also leaves a minimal footprint and can be lifted in by helicopter without disturbing the area around it.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you have to be stuck inside, where better than inside this minimalist Norwegian design? Torstein Aa at Livit created this innovative design that blends in with surroundings and can survive in nearly any environment.

Take a look here.

The Birdbox is a unique way to experience travel.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

From a vantage point inside the design, tourists can experience Norway’s fjords and mountain ranges.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

Birdbox was designed to get people close to nature, according to designer Aa.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

A minimalist design was intended to be comfortable while highlighting the scenery.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

The shape and colours of the structure were inspired by Norway’s mountains….

Torstein AaBirdbox.

…so they blend seamlessly into nature.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

In the spirit of blending with nature, Aa wanted to create a design with a minimal footprint.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

So, the structure was designed to need minimal maintenance.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

It can withstand just about any weather conditions.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

All of the structure, window mounting, and surface treatments were created based on boat-building principles for this reason.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

Windows are insulated with black tinted glass.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

Birdbox can be shipped on a trailer, or lifted with a crane or helicopter and dropped into place.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

It can even be mounted on columns for a minimal, reversible footprint.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

They come in two sizes: mini and medi.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

The mini is 2.1 meters by 3 meters.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

Inside, it has room for a king-size bed, side table, and two ottomans.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

All Birdbox orders come fully furnished.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

The larger medi Birdbox is 2.5 meters by 5.1 meters,

Torstein AaBirdbox.

With more room, it comes furnished with a king-size bed, lounge chairs, a side table, and a bench.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

Walls are made with water-resistant panels and wool for insulation.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

Both models have extra storage under the bed.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

The minimal design and large windows let the person inside take in the view in all directions.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

Birdbox also makes a separate bathroom in a complementary design.

Torstein AaBirdbox bathroom.

Even the bathroom has a view, with black-tinted one-way glass.

Torstein AaBirdbox bathroom.

The Birdbox can also be ordered with custom solar panels.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

Livit has two birdboxes available to rent on Airbnb.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

Stay in the mini Birdbox with views of fjords and mountains, for $US165 per night.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

Source: Airbnb

Stay in the medi Birdbox near a Norwegian ski resort for $US263 per night.

Torstein AaBirdbox.

Source: Airbnb

Or, contact Livit to buy a Birdbox of your own.

Torstein AaBirdbox.


Order here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.