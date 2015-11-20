Norwegian bank DNB's Oslo HQ was just evacuated due to a bomb threat

The Oslo headquarters of DNB, the largest financial services group in Norway, was just evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Company spokesman Even Westerveld confirmed to Reuters that 4,000 members of staff evacuated the building but employees were soon allowed back in.

“The police has told us that it is safe to return to the building, so we’re following that advice. The threat is called off,” he said, without elaborating on any further details.

DNB has total combined assets of more than 1.9 trillion Norwegian krone and a market capitalisation 196 billion Norwegian krone.

NOW WATCH: How a successful investment banker used insider information to bankroll his mistress and child



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.