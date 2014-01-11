This Ad Imagines A World Where Guide Dogs Are Replaced With Ducks, Sheep, And Yaks

Guide dogs can make navigating for blind people significantly easier, but they also open up their owners to discrimination.

After all, a taxi driver may not want a dog in his cab, or a restaurant manager may get nervous that his customers will have to dine near an animal. The Norwegian Association of the Blind understand these fears, but it wants some of the more cold-hearted to imagine the alternatives.

What if instead of dogs, the blind chose to live with skittish ducks, lazy donkeys, or a sheep that poops everywhere? Dogs should seem much better when considering the alternatives:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The agency TRY/Apt Oslo created the spot as a way to keep the issue of fighting discrimination lighthearted.

After all, “It’s just a dog.”

