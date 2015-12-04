Norwegian is offering flights from London to the Caribbean for less than £200

Norwegian, the budget airline famous for offering huge price cuts on Transatlantic flights, is adding another huge cut price deal to its growing stable of bargains.

British travellers can now get all the way from London to the Caribbean with Norwegian, and potentially pay less than £200 ($303) to do so.

That’s because the carrier has announced that from this week, it is selling flights from New York, Boston, and Washington to the islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe for as little as £34 ($51).

Norwegian currently offers 14 flights to the US from London, and travellers can get to New York for just £149 ($225) on their cheapest flight. A quick connection in New York onto a £34 ($51) flight to the Caribbean would mean a one-way cost of £183 ($276).

The move could provide big competition to British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, both of whom fly to the Caribbean from London Gatwick, the same airport that Norwegian operates from in the UK.

Norwegian’s prices massively undercut both its more established rivals, who generally offer flights for more than £500 ($756) for a one-way trip to Caribbean islands like Jamaica. A quick online search revealed that on Friday morning, the cheapest flight from the UK to the Caribbean right now is £538 ($814).

The new flights are part of plans from Norwegian to steal market share in long-haul flights from well-known competitors. In October, Norwegian’s CEO Bjorn Kjos told Business Insider that he is aiming to attract business travellers looking to save money with the company’s transatlantic flights.

Speaking about the announcement on Friday, Kjos said: “For the first time in over 20 years there are now direct flights between the US east coast and the stunning holiday islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe.

“This is great news for UK passengers looking for a low-cost sun and city break. UK travellers can fly with Norwegian to New York, spend a few days in the Big Apple and then fly on with us to the Caribbean. This gives our customers new and exciting travel options.”

For the time being, holidaymakers from the UK will only be able to take advantage of the deal by flying to New York, with three flights per week from the city to both Guadeloupe and Martinique. However, Kjos told Business Insider that he hopes to offer flights from London to Boston, and Washington DC within the next year.

“We’re planning to keep expanding in the US and we are launching our low-cost route to Boston in May next year.”

Kjos also added that the current route to Washington is “heavily underserved” and describes the cost of flights to the US capital as “high”.

