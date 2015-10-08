Norwegian Air is promising tickets from Europe to the US for $69

Norwegian Air plans to sell tickets from Europe to the United States for as little as $US69 (£44.95), according to Reuters.

There are just two snags: the price would be for a one-way ticket and the offer won’t feasibly be available until 2017.

A round-trip fare would be more in the range of $US300 (£195.76), Norwegian Air CEO Bjørn Kjos told Reuters. Still, that’s about $US200 (£130.61) cheaper than the airline’s current fare for a round-trip transatlantic flight.

Norwegian says it plans to cut prices by offering non-stop flights to regional airports, like Westchester Country Airport in New York, which charge lower fees than busier airports.

“I think you will see a lot to that effect within five years’ time,” Kjos told Reuters. “What will happen to (Lufthansa) when everyone starts to fly direct?”

In Europe, Norwegian is considering destinations in Edinburgh and Bergen, Norway.

Norwegian expects to receive five Boeing 737 MAX jets in 2017, which are smaller than traditional jets used for transatlantic flights, which also saves money.

Several budget airlines have tried to break into the transatlantic market recently. Earlier this year, Ryanair said it could offer one-way flights across the Atlantic for as low as £10. And, Iceland’s Wow Air now offers one-way tickets between Boston and Paris for $US99 (£64.68).

