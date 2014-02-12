Norway's Curling Team Is Wearing Amazing Outfits In Sochi

When it comes to fashion at the Sochi Olympics, Norway’s men’s curling team is winning all the medals.

Their latest outfit in their round robin match against Germany includes red, white, and blue houndstooth knickers as well as multi-coloured flat caps.

Here is a close up of the knickers.

This is just the latest amazing outfit worn by the Team Norway’s curling team. Here is their main outfit for the Sochi games.

Here is the uniform worn by Team Norway against Team USA earlier in the tournament.

And here is the outfit they wore against Team Russia.

This is not new for Team Norway. They also wore some amazing outfits at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Click here to see some of those outfits.

