A Look At Norway's Dirty Secret: One In 10 Woman Has Been Raped

Earlier this week the shocking statistic that one in 10 women in Norway have been a victim of rape was reported by The New York Times.The statistic may come as a huge shock since Norway, along with the rest of Scandinavia and Northern Europe is currently seen as bastion of women’s equality.



In fact, according to the Daily Beast’s Women In The World survey, Norway is the seventh best nation for women in terms of equality.

Yet, the country’s high ranking is attributable more to its healthcare and female representation in politics rather than its championing of women’s justice.

Katrin Bennhold’s article reports that 10 per cent of Norwegian women over the age of 15 have been a victim of rape, usually occurring within a marriage or relationship.

Marital rape is not specifically criminalized in Norway while it is also reported that 80 per cent of cases go unreported. The article made observations from Norway’s women’s shelters, where victims of domestic violence and sexual assault seek refuge from attack.

The Local has also reported that thought the article comments on the majority of rapes occurring behind closed doors, its publication coincides with a rise in reported “after hours” rapes in the Norwegian capital.

2011 has seen over double the number of rapes as in 2010 prompting calls for voluntary police officers to solve the problem.

