12 Reasons To Move To Norway Right Now

REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis A beautiful view of a small harbor and snow-capped mountains near the village of Mestervik in northern Norway.

Norway has been named the world’s best country to grow old by the Global AgeWatch Index in a ranking of 198 nations.

The Scandinavian country of roughly 5 million scored high marks in all four categories that the Index said were “key enablers of older people’s well-being.” That includes income security, health status, enabling environments, and capability.

Here are 12 reasons why you might consider moving to Norway and going grey there.

1. Everyone over 67 years old receives a monthly state pension of $US1,012, according to the Index.

2. In fact, Norway spends nearly 5% of its GDP on cash transfers to older people.

3. Norway has a life expectancy of 84, and people normally hit age 77 without major health complications, the Index said.

4. Norwegians like to work: seven out of 10 people between ages 55 and 64 still have a full-time job, the second best behind Sweden.

5. 99.4% of Norwegians over 60 have a secondary or higher education. Also, University in Norway is completely FREE.

6. A university education is not the only thing that’s free. You don’t have to pay for museum entry either, meaning you can see Edvard Munch famous painting, “The Scream” at the Munch Museum in Oslo as many times as you like.

7. An efficient childcare system means that parents can quickly go back to work and grandpas and grandmas are not expected to look after the youngsters, according to Norway’s Research Council.

8. Since around 20% of the population is over 60, Norway has tons of programs and promotions, like discounts on transportation, for older citizens.

9. For example, people over 67 pay half price on public transportation, including the national railway and ferry service.

10. In Norway, you don’t have worry about sitting traffic — fewer than 50% of Norwegians own a car, according to the The World Bank.

11. In a 2013 World Health Organisation survey, researchers reported that that less than 30% of Norwegians over 70 “felt alone, sad, or depressed in the last thirty days.”

12. Maybe that’s because older people have a strong support network. According to the Index, 89% of people over age 50 have “relatives or friends they can count on when in trouble.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.