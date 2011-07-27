A Tour Of The Luxurious Prison Norway Killer May Be Sent To

Following last week’s attacks in Norway, many have noted the arguably restrained punishment killer Anders Behring Breivik may receives.



Via The Atlantic Wire comes this video of Halden Fengsel, a maximum security prison that may be where Breivik ends up. By American or British standards, the prison appears incredibly nice – for example, prisoners have en suite bathrooms and have access to a recording studio.

Foreign Policy has more pictures of the prison that are well worth a look.

Many are wondering if the huge extent of the crimes may lead to a rethink of Norway’s tolerant attitude to crime and punishment.

The Norwegian police’s response to the massacre and reports that the killer can only receive 21 years in jail as punishment (though release can be suspended indefinitely) has lead to scrutiny of the system in domestic and international press.

