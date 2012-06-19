Welcome To Norway: The Country That Gets Power From THE MOON

Photo: WikiMedia Commons

We recently took a big gulp of data from BP’s annual Statistical Energy Review, released last week. and determined which countries get the greatest amount of energy from which resources.One country’s ratio instantly stood out: Norway.



It turns out that the Scandinavian country best-known as one of the largest oil exporters in the West (12 per cent) gets nearly two-thirds of its energy from hydro power — 63 per cent!

At first we pictured everyone riding around in paddle boats. But after doing some research, it got even stranger:

The country is a huge producer of tidal power.

The movement of tides, if you’ll remember from elementary school science class, is caused by the moon’s gravitational pull.

Which means Norway gets its power from the moon!

In 2003, the country built the world’s first commercial natural tidal plant. Seven years later, it opened the first floating tidal plant.

Exact data showing total share from tidal power for the country is a bit fuzzy.

But it’s clear they aren’t letting up — in March they announced construction of another plant prototype.

