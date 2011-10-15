Despite Massacres, Norway's Cops Don't Want Guns

Photo: Flickr: Seansie

Despite the tragic bomb and gun attacks that killed dozens this summer, Norway doesn’t want to change.Reports from Norway suggest that 60 per cent of police officers questioned in a recent poll don’t want to remain unarmed, and that notion is being officially supported by the police officers union the Politiets Fellesforbund.



The police do want easier access to weapons when needed, however, a police spokesperson told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) this week.

