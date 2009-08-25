Norway Plans On Building The World's Tallest Wooden Building

Norway will build the world’s tallest wooden building, a 16-17 story tall structure. It will be carbon neutral, and built of sustainable materials, says Inhabitat.



There’s something alluring about wooden structures in a world of steel.

For instance, when we take a ride on the “Rolling Thunder” roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure, its creaking wooden frame makes it much more thrilling than the flips and dives of its more modern sibilings in the park.

While we don’t think this the exact thinking in Norway, it must play a part. Otherwise, why build a wooden building, right?

It will be in downtown Kirkenes, and will be a model of sustainability, dedicated to “cooperation between Russians, Finns, Swedes, Saamis and Norwegians.”

