In Norway, Skinny Models May Soon Come With A Warning Label

Norway’s equality minister has proposed that advertisements portraying air-brushed models should come with a warning label indicating that the images have been digitally enhanced, reports The Local. Equality Minister Audun Lysbakken says he has opened dialogue with advertising companies aiming to curb “inaccurate” and “unrealistic” images of models being used excessively to promote products. His goal is to reduce the number of people comparing themselves to “perfect” images leaving them liable to lapsing into an eating disorder.



One of his suggestions is to use a label on ads indicating, “This advertisement has been altered and presents an inaccurate image of how this model really looks.”

But not everyone is so optimistic about whether the labels would have any positive effect. Norway already has a regulation that “hidden” ads have to be labelled as promotional material, and it is not clear whether this has made any difference to the way the public see the advertisements.

