Norway Makes Its Second Huge Oil Discovery In The Past Year

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norway’s Statoil said Monday it has discovered a large oil reserve in the Barents Sea, its second major oil find in the Arctic region in less than a year.The state-controlled oil company said a well drilled in the Havis prospect in the Barents Sea proved both oil and gas at an estimated volume of between 200 million and 300 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalents.



Last April, Statoil said it had discovered between 150 million and 250 million recoverable barrels of oil equivalents in the nearby Skrugard prospect.

The company has received a huge boost to its reserves in the past year. In August, it announced the biggest find in the Norwegian continental shelf in 30 years with a massive discovery of 500 million to 1.2 billion barrels of oil in the North Sea.

The company’s shares rose by 1.2 per cent to 157.3 Norwegian kroner ($26.0) in early trading Monday.

“Havis is our second high impact oil discovery in the Barents Sea in nine months,” Statoil CEO Helge Lund said. “The discovery’s volume and reservoir properties make it Skrugard’s twin. Skrugard and Havis open up a new petroleum province in the North.”

Statoil has been exploring in the Barents Sea for more than 30 years and said the find proves that persistence and long-term thinking bear fruit.

“We are about to realise the Barents Sea as a core area on the Norwegian continental shelf,” said Erik Strand Tellefsen, Statoil’s vice president for the Skrugard development.

Statoil ASA is the operator of Havis and Skrugard, with an ownership share of 50 per cent. The licence partners are Eni Norge AS with 30 per cent and Petoro AS with 20 per cent.

