NORWAY: Far Right Party Crushed In Local Elections

Photo: AP

Norway’s far right Progress Party has lost a third of its votes in local elections, reports the BBC.The results seem likely related to this summer’s mass murders. The killer, Anders Behring Breivik, had at one point been a member of the party before deciding they were too moderate for him.



Mainstream parties had appealed to voters to use the election to distance the country from the far right.

The Conservatives, a large centre right party, gained the most vote, reports Views and News from Norway. The Socialist Left party also lost votes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.