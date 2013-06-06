Norway Has A Powerful New Ship-Killing Missile [VIDEO]

Norwegian defense contractor, Kongsberg, has a new ship-killing missile that can deliver a 275-pound high explosive warhead from more than 100 miles away.

The Naval Strike Missile blurs the line between anti-ship missile and long-range precision cruise missile. A variant of the Naval Strike Missile, called the Joint Strike Missile, can be outfitted on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, which the Norwegians are buying.

Watch the Norwegian military blow up a decommissioned navy frigate:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.