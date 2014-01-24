Norway's Curling Team Will Once Again Be The Best-Dressed At The Winter Olympics

The Norwegian Curling team has unveiled their uniforms for the Winter Olympics in Sochi and like their previous uniforms, they are awesome.

These uniforms, designed by Loudmouth Pants, are just the latest wild design to be worn by the men’s and women’s curling teams (see below for other examples). The jackets are not worn during competitions.

Norway CurlingAP

The team wore an argyle pattern at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

Norway CurlingGetty Images

Here is the men’s and women’s teams at other events in recent years.

Norway CurlingAP

