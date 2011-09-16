WATCH: Deadly Cruise Ship Fire In Norway

Two people were killed and nine injured as this Norwegian cruise ship caught fire and was forced to emergency dock off the coast of Norway, reports CNN.



The two killed were believed to be crew members, while all 207 passengers onboard the vessel were safely evacuated when the ship docked at the small town of Alesund. It was making its way from Norway’s second city, Bergen, to Kirkenes, a route popular with tourists.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but as you can see the entire rear of the vessel was engulfed in thick smoke as it looked to make harbor.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t The Lede)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.