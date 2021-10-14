A man suspected of killing 5 people with a bow and arrow in Norway was known as a potential Islamic extremist, police say

Police officers cordon off the scene in Kongsberg, Norway after a man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people. HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

A man armed with a bow and arrow killed five people in Norway on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect was known and previously feared to be radicalized after converting to Islam.

Police say they have not uncovered a motive yet.

Police said the man suspected of killing five people in Norway with a bow and arrow was known to them as a possible Islamic extremist.

A man used a bow and arrow to kill four women and one man in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday. Police have detained a suspect, a 37-year-old Danish man whose name has not been shared publicly.

Ole Bredrup Sæverud, the region’s police chief, said on Thursday that the man was “a convert to Islam” and that police had “previously fears linked to his radicalization,” The Guardian reported.

But he said that there was no clear motive yet, and that establishing one would “take time.”

The police also said they had previously contacted the man over fears that he had been radicalized, the BBC reported.

Fredrik Neumann, the suspect’s lawyer, said the suspect had a Danish mother and Norwegian father, the BBC reported.

Police also said they believed there was no further threat at a national level, according to the BBC.