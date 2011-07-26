Norway Killer Was On Watch List For Suspicious Chemical Purchases

Photo: AP

In the wake of Friday’s awful terrorist attacks in Norway, the country is trying to work out how the attack could have been prevented.The most obvious way that the killer, Anders Behring Breivik, might have been caught before launching his attacks seems to be his purchase of dangerous chemicals that could be used to make a bomb.



Norwegian authorities reportedly had Breivik on a “watch list” since March, after he purchased a large amount of chemicals from a Polish online store. The Daily Mail reports that Breivik’s name was among 60 passed onto the Police Security Service (PST) by Norwegian Customs.

However, the PST didn’t investigate further as Breivik could have been using the chemicals on his farm. The EU has decided to speed up legislation that would seek to restrict the sale of dangerous chemicals, reports Ria Vovosti.

Poland’s internal intelligence agency (ABW) is also investigating the sales. However, a spokesman told The Telegraph that the majority of the chemical sales were legal and no arrests have been made.

As the shock of the attack has given way to anger, Norway’s response to the attack has come under scrutiny. It took almost an hour for a SWAT team to reach the island — so long that local campers began rescuing victims themselves (Reuters reports that one camper is thought to have rescued 50 people).

Police have defended their response time, blaming a shortage of suitable boats and helicopters.

