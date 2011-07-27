Breivik Acted Alone, Says Norway Intelligence Chief

Photo: AP

Norwegian intelligence chief Janne Kristiansen has told the BBC that there is no evidence Norway killer Anders Behring Breivik had accomplices.Breivik had previously claimed that there were two more cells waiting to attack and that he was part of a pan-Europe “Knights Templer” group that had 11 other members.



Kristiansen told the BBC, “We don’t have indications that he has been part of a broader movement or that he has been in connection with other cells or that there are other cells.”

