Northwestern students hung a picture on campus of the controversial call that helped knock them out of the NCAA Tournament

Northwestern made its first ever March Madness appearance this year, and even managed to rattle off a nice win against Vanderbilt to advance to the Round of 32. There, of course, they met top-seed Gonzaga and nearly staged an impressive second-half comeback before the Zags pulled away.

Late during the second half of that game, though, the refs missed a crucial goaltending call on Gonzaga, when Gonzaga’s Zach Collins blocked a shot with his arm illegally extended through the rim.

Here’s the play:

Nearly two weeks later, Northwestern students evidently have not yet recovered from the loss — or that no-call.

On Wednesday morning, the following banner was hung on campus:

Inside NU reports that the prankster was Northwestern sophomore Cody Parker. On Parker’s Facebook, he posted a photo with the accompanying poetic caption:

“Early we rose,

the trees still froze,

and trudged down there

in darkness and still air. We hoisted our jolly flag, to prove to the Zag how clear of a call goaltendings are.”

A lovely ode, no doubt, but one that will not change the fact that Gonzaga is currently just two wins away from the NCAA title.

According to Inside NU, the banner has been removed.

Northwestern’s coach got a tech for this, but he has a point ???? pic.twitter.com/9xFS9n5ves

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2017

Blow up picture of Gonzaga goaltending no call hanging from the Northwestern arch this morning (via @NUWildside) pic.twitter.com/lCuIn4wtNb

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 29, 2017

THIS IS A REAL THING pic.twitter.com/myMWZe3B0U

— Inside NU (@insidenu) March 29, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.