A Northwestern Professor Resigned Because He Was Tired Of Finding Used Condoms In His Yard

Northwestern professor Mark Waymack resigned after repeatedly finding used condoms, vomit, and beer cans in his backyard, according to CBS Chicago. Waymack’s home is very close to Northwestern’s campus.

“I think [students] horse around late at night,” Waymack told CBS Chicago.

According to CBS, Waymack is “angry and disgusted that the school is tolerating bad behaviour by students” and “feels shame and guilt by association that Northwestern is tolerating all this.”

Waymack plans to move away from the university, The Huffington Post reports. He will likely stay in the Chicago area, as he retains a philosophy professorship at Loyola University in Chicago.

Waymack, formerly an adjunct associate professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, announced his resignation in an open letter to Northwestern president Morton Schapiro. Although the letter was originally read anonymously at an Evanston City Council meeting, Waymack was identified as the author by The Daily Northwestern last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.