Northwestern players gave their coach a surprise water shower after winning their first-ever NCAA Tournament game

Northwestern beat Vanderbilt on Thursday in the first NCAA Tournament game in program history.
While the Wildcats needed the help of Vanderbilt and their unfortunate gaffe in the final seconds, a win is a win and Northwestern was ready to celebrate.
Immediately following the game, the players lay in wait in the locker room as head coach Chris Collins conducted interviews on the court. Once he returned to the locker room, the players pounced and showered him with water and the celebration was on.
Here is the video (via Twitter user @_MarcusD2_)
Northwestern locker room. pic.twitter.com/pMCruxL6Cl
— ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) March 16, 2017
