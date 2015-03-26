LearnVest, one of New York's fastest-growing startups, just got acquired by Northwestern Mutual for more than $250 million

Affordable financial planning startup LearnVest has been acquired by Northwestern Mutual. The sale was for “more than $US250 million in cash,” Fortune’s Leena Rao reports.
LearnVest was founded in 2007 by Alexa Von Tobel, a former Morgan Stanley trader and Harvard Business School drop-out.
It’s a free resource chock-full of articles, advice, and other resources to help women become better financial planners.
Customers also have the option of paying $US299 for a financial planner that can provide guidance on spending, budgets, and more.
The New York-based startup raised $US69 million in five rounds from Northwestern Mutual, Accel Partners, American Express Ventures, and more. It had raised $US75 million total, according to Fortune.
