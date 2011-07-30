Northwestern Law Grad Finishes The Bar Exam While In labour And Delivers A Baby Two Hours Later

Photo: Flickr

A top ranked student in Northwestern Law School’s Accelerated J.D. program went into active labour while taking the Illinois bar exam, finished the test, and had a baby less that two hours later.rumours are swirling around the internet, but Above The Law contacted the mother and received an email confirming the news.



The unnamed mother worked in NU’s Supreme Court clinic, was on the law review board, served on the Young Lawyers’ Section of the Chicago Bar, and had two federal judicial internships lined up before sitting for the the bar earlier this month.

Before the start of the afternoon session on day two (Wednesday) of the Illinois bar exam, the very pregnant MBE mentioned to the proctors the possibility that she might give birth during the test. She asked if she could leave early in the event that she went into labour; they agreed.

So Mother Bar Exam sat down for the afternoon session of the Multistate Bar Exam (“MBE”). Not long after, she started going into labour — not a little discomfort, but full-on labour. “This was something we joked about with her before the test,” a friend told us. “We didn’t think it would actually happen!”

The expectant woman finished the exam while in active labour, finished early at 4 p.m. and delivered a 6 lb, 6oz baby boy at 5:58 p.m.

The couple are still deciding on a name.

