Young and emotional Northwestern fan became an internet sensation in the NCAA Tournament

Northwestern has become the darlings in their first-ever NCAA Tournament, and while Julia Louis-Dreyfus has grabbed most of the headlines — her son is a walk-on on the team — she has been trumped by one young fan whose emotional roller coaster has summed up their tournament run so far.

After Northwestern won their first-round game, they are battling top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round. After falling behind big in the first half, they have battled their way back into the game.

CBS cameras have zeroed in on the young fan who has perfectly conveyed the emotions of the entire fan base. It started with this offensive foul. No!!!!

That clip was quickly shared in most social-media circles.

But he quickly rebounded with this big put-back dunk.

But then head coach Chris Collins got a technical foul in a crucial moment.







