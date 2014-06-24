Northwestern University Journalism Graduates Find A Typo In Their Diplomas

Northwestern University journalism students may have been surprised to find a typo in their diplomas during graduation this weekend.

The Chicago Tribune reports that about 30 of Northwestern’s more than 250 journalism graduates recieved a diploma that listed their major as “Itegrated Marketing Communications,” rather than “Integrated.” The school told The Tribune they are working on correcting the error for the new graduates.

“The error struck some students as ironic, given the school’s tradition, known as the ‘Medill F,’ of giving a failing grade to an assignment with a factual error such as a misspelling,” according to The Tribune.

Here’s what the misspelled Northwestern diploma looks like, via Northwestern graduate Kit Fox:

