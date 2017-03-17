Northwestern wins first-ever NCAA Tournament game when Vanderbilt player forgets that his team is winning

Northwestern won the first NCAA Tournament game in school history thanks to a brutal mistake made by a Vanderbilt player in the closing seconds.
Vanderbilt had just taken a one-point lead with less than 18 seconds to go when Northwestern was pushing the ball up the court looking to take the lead. That’s when Vanderbilt’s Matthew Fisher-Davis had a brain cramp at the worst possible moment.
Fisher-Davis apparently believed his team was still losing and needed to foul so he grabbed Bryant McIntosh from behind.
Fisher-Davis looked up at the scoreboard and immediately realised his mistake.
Heartbreaking!
McIntosh hit both free throws to give Northwestern the lead.
Vanderbilt would miss a three-pointer in the closing seconds, sending Northwestern on to the second round.
