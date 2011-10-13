First Ever In Flight Pictures Of The X-47B Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

When Northrop Grumman announced earlier this month it had successfully flown the new X-47B Unmanned Combat Air System, it was a milestone for the project, but the company withheld pictures until now.



Shown here in cruise configuration with its landing gear retracted, the drone is preparing navigation and guidance systems that will enable it to land on an aircraft carrier’s moving deck.

The project is on track to begin shore-based carrier testing in 2012, and to perform on carrier flight-decks in 2013 when it will become the first carrier-launched and recovered-tailless, low-observable drone.

Photo: Northrop Grumman

Photo: Northrop Grumman

