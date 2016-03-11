America's B-2 stealth bomber is unlike any military aircraft in the world

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is one of the US military’s most formidable weapons. The Air Force just announced that Northrop Grumman, which designed and built the B-2, will create a successor to the Spirit called the B-21. Take a look at the history of the B-2, which has been ruling the skies since 1989.
