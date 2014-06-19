Northern Territory Nuclear Waste Dump Shelved After Land Council Withdraws Land Offer

Traditional landowners are celebrating after the the Northern Land Council withdrawn its nomination of Muckaty Station, near Tennant Creek, for the site for Australia’s first nuclear waste dump.

The Northern Land Council’s nomination was being fought by traditional owners in the Federal Court, saying they were not consulted. Five clans had claimed the land in an eight-year dispute over the nomination.

Traditional owner Kylie Sambo told ABC News 24 that “We haven’t been consulted properly for our own country. We know our land, the story, the songs, the dreamings. That’s why we stand up and spoke for ourselves.”

The ABC has the full details here.

And here’s some of how Kylie and the traditional owners reacted to the news on Twitter.

Dorris Kelly speaks in Warlmanpa about the historic win pic.twitter.com/M59r3zRdkV — Kylie Sambo (@IndigenousX) June 19, 2014

After 8 long years of struggle Dianne Stokes and @natwasley taste victory. Muckaty nuke dump has been defeated pic.twitter.com/qaZsCl7tZp — Padraic Gibson (@paddygibson) June 19, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.