YACHT OF THE WEEK: Buy A 'Country Style' Superyacht For $181 Million

The Northern Star yacht is large enough to be its owner’s home, and a spacious one at that. It also costs more than most homes, at a staggering $181 million (via Boat International).This massive boat is a 75.4m motor yacht built by Lurssen in 2009. It accommodates 12 guests in six bedrooms, with room for up to 26 crew members.



The amenities on board include a wood-burning fireplace, a cinema, beauty salon and gym.

