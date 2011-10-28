YACHT OF THE WEEK: Buy A 'Country Style' Superyacht For $181 Million

Meredith Galante
The Northern Star yacht is large enough to be its owner’s home, and a spacious one at that. It also costs more than most homes, at a staggering $181 million (via Boat International).This massive boat is a 75.4m motor yacht built by Lurssen in 2009. It accommodates 12 guests in six bedrooms, with room for up to 26 crew members.

The amenities on board include a wood-burning fireplace, a cinema, beauty salon and gym.

This yacht stands out with its blue siding and multiple decks.

The yacht has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

It has three outdoor levels for a range of activities.

There's a pool on board.

And plenty of space to lounge.

There's room to host a dinner party on the deck.

If it starts to rain, head indoors to your luxurious living room.

You can learn how to play the piano during your long journey.

This room is reminiscent of an old-world European mansion.

The master bedroom has a great view of the ocean.

This room is perfect for the kids.

Lots of modern amenities and space-savers here--the TV is a flatscreen

