11 Pictures Of The Northern Lights That Just Dazzled Norway

The village of Mestervik in Norway, located north of the Arctic Circle, recently got a fantastic view of the Northern Lights, one of the most spectacular natural phenomena on the planet. The colourful light displayprovides yet another reason to move to the Nordic region.

Most people are prevented from seeing this light show in person due to the location — the Northern Lights normally shine in remote places like Saskatchewan in Canada or Greenland.

Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis recently took a trip to Norway and got some fantastic shots. We’ve pulled out some of the best.

