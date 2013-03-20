US Department Of Interior Is Awe-Struck By Northern Lights Photo

Even the US Department of Interior has an appreciation for the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis.



The department just tweeted this photo from Denali National Park in Alaska.

“One of the best photos of the #Northern Lights we have seen over @DenaliNPS,” they gushed.

The luminous glow occurs when charged particles from the sun strike our atmosphere. The energy excites atoms and causes them to give off different colours, like green, blue or red, depending on the gases they emit.

@Interior

