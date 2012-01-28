The Huge Radioactive Storm That Hit Earth This Week May Have Made The Northern Lights Even More Beautiful Than Usual

Adam Taylor
Northern Lights

Photo: Flickr: Dag Endre Opedal

The Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are always a sight to behold, but this year the lights may have been even more spectacular — due to a huge radioactive storm that hit the earth this week.The storm, apparently the biggest since 2005, hit Earth’s atmosphere on Sunday, creating an “eruption of solar plasma, called a coronal mass ejection”, which created even stronger lights than usually seen.

“It has been absolutely incredible,” a British astronomer told the AP.

We’ve included some of our favourite images of the northern lights from the last year (and the country in which they were taken) below.

Norway

Iceland

Norway

Iceland

Norway

Norway

Norway

Northern Ireland

Norway

Norway

Iceland

Norway

Norway

Finland

Norway

Norway

Sweden

The view from space

This video shows this week's lights as a time lapse, as seen from northern Sweden.

Want more?

