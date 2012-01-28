The Huge Radioactive Storm That Hit Earth This Week May Have Made The Northern Lights Even More Beautiful Than Usual

Photo: Flickr: Dag Endre Opedal

The Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are always a sight to behold, but this year the lights may have been even more spectacular — due to a huge radioactive storm that hit the earth this week.The storm, apparently the biggest since 2005, hit Earth’s atmosphere on Sunday, creating an “eruption of solar plasma, called a coronal mass ejection”, which created even stronger lights than usually seen.



“It has been absolutely incredible,” a British astronomer told the AP.

We’ve included some of our favourite images of the northern lights from the last year (and the country in which they were taken) below.

