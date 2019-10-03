Boris Johnson's claim there won't be new Northern Irish hard border checks is 'nonsense' say business leaders

Getty

Boris Johnson said today his Brexit proposals would not create new physical infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

The prime minister told MPs that checks on goods would not require new infrastructure or customs posts.

However, Manufacturing Northern Ireland said this was “nonsense” and not “feasible” for businesses there.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also accused Johnson of contradicting his letter to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

LONDON – Boris Johnson’s claim that his Brexit proposals would not require any new border infrastructure in Northern Ireland has been described as “nonsense” by a leading business group in the province.

Under Johnson’s proposals, sent to the European Union on Wednesday, there will be a new customs border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit, if there are no new trading arrangements in place.

In his letter to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Johnson admitted this would create the need for a “very small number of physical checks” on goods moving between Northern Ireland and the European Union.

However, speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, the prime minister insisted that these new checks would not require new physical infrastructure anywhere in Northern Ireland.

In response to a question from Conservative member of Parliament Damian Green, Johnson said: “Absolutely not. The proposals we are putting forward do not need physical infrastructure at or near or indeed at any other place.”

A spokesperson for the Manufacturing Northern Ireland told Business Insider that this claim was “nonsense,” adding that it was not “feasible or possible” for Northern Irish businesses to carry out customs checks using existing infrastructure.

The group pointed out that the province’s existing customs infrastructure is located at a handful of ports.

They said: “SMEs [small and medium-sized businesses] do not have the capacity, capability or capital to do this. A food company in Dungannon would have to drive 50 miles to Belfast to get clearance. It’s just nonsense.”

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed Prime Minister Johnson’s commitment to no new physical infrastructure in Northern Ireland but said it was “in contradiction” to what he wrote in his letter to Juncker.

Border Communities Against Brexit

European Parliament has ‘grave concerns’ about Johnson’s plan

Johnson will on Thursday have a phone call with European Council President Donald Tusk as part of efforts to persuade EU leaders to agree to his proposals, and take the UK out of the EU on the October 31 exit date.

The question of how to prevent physical checks on the island of Ireland is at the centre of the Brexit impasse.

The prime minister wants the EU to scrap the backstop protocol agreed by his predecessor Theresa May, which if triggered would keep the United Kingdom wedded to EU trade rules for an indefinite length of time.



However, his proposals – which would at least temporarily create two new borders in Northern Ireland – were described as “nearly impossible to agree” to by the European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator, Guy Verhofstadt.

The Parliament’s Brexit Steering group, which Verhofstaft heads,said it had “grave concerns” about Johnson’s proposals and that they “do not match even remotely what was agreed as a sufficient compromise in the backstop.

The European Parliament must approve any Brexit deal between the EU and the UK.

European Commission President Junker said he welcomed Johnson’s “determination” to reach a revised Brexit deal but that there were “still some problematic points” in the UK prime minister’s proposals.

Under law passed last month, Johnson must secure parliamentary approval for a Brexit with deal with EU by mid-October, or request a fresh delay to the UK’s exit through an extension to Article 50.

However, the prime minister has said he will not delay Brexit.

