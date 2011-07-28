WATCH: Burning Car Pushed Into Crowd In Northern Ireland Riots

Police in Northern Ireland have released this video footage of a burning car being pushed towards a crowd in Belfast.



The car was set on fire by rioting members of the nationalist community and pushed through a crowd towards police, reports The Guardian. The police released the video to highlight the danger the car posed – if the gas tank had exploded many people may have died.

Earlier this month Northern Ireland was hit with some of its worst violence in 10 years.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.