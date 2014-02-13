3,000 Thursday Flights Cancelled As Northeast Braces For Snow

The winter storm that has been thrashing the South is headed north, and New York City is expecting 8 to 12 inches of snow overnight and Thursday.

Airlines aren’t waiting to modify service: More than 3,000 U.S. flights scheduled for Thursday have already been cancelled, according to FlightAware.com.

About 60% of flights to and from Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia International have been cancelled.

The news isn’t too bad for the New York City airports just yet: About 80% of flights through JFK and 70% through LaGuardia are still scheduled. There’s a good chance that will change, so if you’re flying, check with your airline before heading to the airport.

FlightAware’s Misery Map shows how cancellations and delays ripple across the country:

