17 Photos Of The Northeast US Being Buried In Snow

The Northeast is getting slammed by the storm that crippled parts of the South on Wednesday, and weather forecasters are predicting up to 15 inches of snow over the next two days.

In New York City, public transit is running, but with delays. Most flights into and out of LaGuardia and Newark airports have been cancelled, while all runways at both Reagan National and Washington Dulles International airports in Washington, D.C., are shut down due to heavy snow and sleet.

More than 5,000 U.S. flights have been cancelled, as have more than 200 flights scheduled for Friday.

