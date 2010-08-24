Now There's ANOTHER Massive Train Problem Thanks To A Huge Voltage Problem

Right now on Twitter, there’s a smattering of complaints about a major train standstill on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor (seeing mentions of Philadelphia, Virgina, and New Jersey).



This comes a day after a major, ongoing outtage on the LIRR.

We’re following and will update as warranted.

Update: Now New York 1 is confirming on Twitter than NJ Transit Service has been suspended due to signal problems.

Update 2: We just spoke with an Amtrak customer representative who told us:

“We just found out about this 10 minutes ago – we were told that there’s a ‘tetinary’ (wire) voltage problem.”

She had no idea how long it will take to get trains back on schedule or any other info.

