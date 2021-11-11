American and JetBlue are expanding their Northeast Alliance despite a looming DoJ lawsuit that could unravel it all

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways announced their Northeast Alliance in July 2020 with the intent to offer more choices and routes to travelers, as well as allow JetBlue to provide feed to American’s long-haul international routes out of New York and Boston. American Airlines and JetBlue Airways Source: American Airlines

However, the pair have since received criticism from competitors and the Department of Justice. In September 2021, the DOJ filed an antitrust lawsuit against the two airlines, alleging the alliance will eliminate competition and negatively impact travelers.

Despite the lawsuit, the carriers have pushed forward to grow and strengthen their alliance in the Northeast. On Tuesday, American announced strategic moves that will lure business travelers and enhance the pair's robust network.

According to American, the alliance has pledged to offer lie-flat seats on all transcontinental journeys in an effort to lure business travelers. This includes JetBlue's Mint cabin…

And American's Flagship First that is available on its Boeing 777-300 and Airbus A321T aircraft.

In addition to premium seats, the pair also plans to continue to expand its network. Currently, the Northeast Alliance offers more frequencies out of New York than any competitor, offering routes to nearly 60 markets.

Meanwhile, the pair offers flights to over 48 destinations out of Boston Logan International Airport. Overall, since January, the alliance has introduced 58 new routes and added 130 frequencies to the two cities.

Particularly, the Northeast Alliance has bolstered American's international expansion, which has become the fastest-growing airline out of New York since the alliance was formed.

American and JetBlue serve 150 destinations worldwide from the Northeast, including 10 new destinations for American. New routes include New York to New Tel Aviv, Israel that launched in May…

New York to Athens, Greece that launched in June…

And New York to New Delhi, India, which will launch on November 12.

While the alliance cannot discuss fares, it also plans to improve its network by strategically timing its flights out of Boston and New York to offer more options to customers.

According to the American, high-frequency routes like Boston and New York's LaGuardia to Washington DC will be re-timed in 2022. Moreover, JetBlue will be the duo's sole operator between Boston and LaGuardia.

Meanwhile, JetBlue will continue to add its code to American's domestic and international flights. Together, the pair offers codeshare flights from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to nearly 600 city pairs.

"The NEA is open for business, providing customers the most frequencies in New York, the best routes across key business markets and reciprocal status benefits," American chief revenue officer Vasu Raja said. "With lie-flat seats offered in all transcontinental markets and a robust international network that includes the launch of 10 new routes, the NEA is spurring competition in New York and transforming travel beyond the northeast."

However, with the alliance's restructured network, American will no longer fly its shuttle service that connected LaGuardia, Washington DC, and Boston, and LaGuardia and Chicago O'Hare.

American is also attempting to attract business customers by creating a new cabin fare called Main Select, which brings elite perks to economy class. Main Select is fully refundable and offers priority check-in, priority security, priority boarding, free same-day flight changes, and the opportunity to select any economy seat, including Main Cabin Extra.

Main Cabin Extra is located towards the front of the plane, offers additional legroom, and serves free alcohol, though alcoholic beverage service is currently suspended in economy due to the pandemic.

Main Select complements JetBlue's Blue Extra fare that offers priority check-in, security, and boarding, and free same-day flight changes. However, it does not allow customers to select the airline's extra legroom seats and it is not fully refundable, though customers can add on that option.