North West: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Name Baby After Compass Point

North. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their child North.



North West.

Why? Because why not that’s why. When your lives revolve around being famous for being famous and being the centre of attention, that’s going to carry over to your baby’s name.

We’re not really surprised by this, even though there was speculation that little North West’s name might have followed in the Kardashian tradition and started with the letter “K”.

Alas, that was not to be and there is a good lifetime of puns to be made. Lets just get a few of them out of the way now shall we.

If little North ever launches her own fragrance, she can call it “North, by North West.”

The reboot of the classic Hitchcock movie “North By North West” is rumoured to be staring North West.

Ad nauseam.

Better get used to it folks, because this isn’t going to go away anytime soon.

