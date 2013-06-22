North West Birth Certificate Revealed: No Middle Name, Weighs 5 Pounds

It’s official: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s celebuspawn is officially named North West.



The baby girl’s birth certificate has just hit the web and shows the child’s full name as North West with no middle name, weighing in just shy of 5 lbs.

The document was signed only by Kim and gives the time of birth 5:34 AM June 15th at Cedars Sinai Medical centre in Beverly Hills. It was filed in L.A. County.

Check out the full document on TMZ here >

Here’s a sneak peek from the site:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.